Costa Espresso Malaysia donates RM6,000 to Mercy Malaysia, sponsors foodstuff for homeless, frontliners | Malaysia

Costa Coffee workforce distribute food to frontliners at the Sungai Buloh Medical center. — Image courtesy of Costa Espresso Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, April 17 — Costa Coffee Malaysia is doing its component to perk up the life of those affected by the ongoing Movement Limited Get (MCO).

They include things like aid organisations, healthcare facility employees and the homeless.

Beneath learn franchisee Gapurna Permai Sdn Bhd, Costa Coffee Malaysia and its employees raised a personal selection of RM6,000 for Mercy Malaysia.

The funds will enable the volunteer reduction organisation to make certain communities experiencing problems in having clean foods have obtain to provisions.

Kechara Soup Kitchen which distributes meals to the homeless, obtained foodstuff sponsored by Costa Coffee Malaysia.

The crew also made their way to Sungai Buloh Medical center, College Malaya Specialist Centre and University Malaya Professional medical Centre where by foods was dispersed to health care teams and frontliners.

Costa Espresso explained in a press assertion the espresso franchise and its staff members took on the initiatives to simplicity the predicament faced by the homeless such as accessibility to meals all through the MCO.

The espresso chain also added it would prolong support anywhere feasible through these tough moments.

“As Malaysians, and Costa Espresso employees whose company’s mission is dedicated to supporting its clients, the communities and folks, they pray that their initiatives and contributions have provided some assist to not only the healthcare personnel, frontliners and clinical groups at the hospitals but also to the communities that need food and provides.”

The management also expressed its assistance, appreciation and gratitude to all personnel from retail outlet and senior management degrees to their board of directors for their endeavours in aiding the homeless and hospitals amid the pandemic.

“Costa Coffee wishes to thank all of the frontliners and absolutely everyone associated for their invaluable endeavours into combating this pandemic,” the assertion concluded.