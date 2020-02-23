[costa-mesa-officers-say-they-have-been-blindsided-by-feasible-approach-to-use-facility-as-coronavirus-quarantine-website]

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) — Costa Mesa officials say they were blindsided when they discovered the federal government was considering a facility in the metropolis as a possible quarantine web-site for coronavirus individuals.

Inhabitants and town leaders gathered for a information meeting on Saturday, a single working day after the metropolis was granted a short-term restraining buy that blocked the Fairview Developmental Centre from remaining used for that purpose.

“That is not the best procedures for relocating men and women into a community and opening up a facility to treat individuals who have a contagious, infectious ailment,” Mayor Katrina Foley told residents.

According to the courtroom papers submitted by the town on Friday, the federal authorities experienced prepared to transfer as many as 50 coronavirus patients from Travis Air Force Foundation, the place they have been underneath quarantine, to Fairview on Sunday.

Choose temporarily blocks Costa Mesa facility from prepared use as coronavirus quarantine web-site

City leaders claimed they had been knowledgeable on Thursday that the patients would be transferred as early as Sunday, Feb. 23. The restraining purchase prohibits the transfer right before a hearing on Monday at 2 p.m.

News of the strategy has people on edge. Quite a few showed up to Saturday’s assembly, holding indicators with messages these kinds of as “Say no to coronavirus retainment in our metropolis!”

The web-site less than thought as soon as housed close to 2,000 individuals with mental and developmental disabilities, but it is now largely empty, officials stated.

The city’s courtroom filings explained the constructing as “an inappropriate area for a quarantine, as there is no way to restrict access to or from the facility.”