Costco announces new protocol to fight coronavirus, stockpiling

SPOKANE, Clean.– Warehouse large Costco Wholesale declared new protocol pertaining to social distancing and stockpiling at its shops across the country in an e-mail that went out to members on March 17.

The company is expanding sanitizing surfaces, which include goods cabinets, shopping cart handles, front-conclude belts and registers.

Additionally, restrictions are being executed on particular goods to make sure that much more associates are in a position to entry common objects.

No items had been instantly named in the electronic mail.

Although the circumstances continue to improve and we modify our functions as vital, we thank you for your patience and cooperation,” stated Costco CEO Craig Jelinek in the email. “As new developments arise, be assured we are committed to taking care of our members and workforce and to our mission of providing lower selling prices, top quality products and outstanding company.”

