[costco-to-ban-non-users-from-food-courtroom]

If you regular the Costco food court for low-priced incredibly hot puppies and pizza, but you are not a member, you aren’t heading to be capable to do that for a lot for a longer time.

Costco states buying merchandise from the foods courtroom has generally needed a membership. They just have not enforced it – until now.

According to a Costco spokesperson, commencing in March, the warehouse chain will need you to have an active membership to take a look at the food court docket.

It charges about $60 a yr for basic membership.