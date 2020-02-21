[costco-to-ban-non-users-from-food-courtroom]

by: Joseph Luiz
If you regular the Costco food court for low-priced incredibly hot puppies and pizza, but you are not a member, you aren’t heading to be capable to do that for a lot for a longer time.
Costco states buying merchandise from the foods courtroom has generally needed a membership. They just have not enforced it – until now.
According to a Costco spokesperson, commencing in March, the warehouse chain will need you to have an active membership to take a look at the food court docket.
It charges about $60 a yr for basic membership.
