[costco-to-crack-down-on-non-members’-obtain-to-foods-court-docket]

Everyone loves an impromptu vacation to the Costco foods court, but if you might be seeking forward to some of their warm puppies and pizza, and are not a member, you usually are not heading to be in a position to do that for significantly for a longer period.

In accordance to a Costco spokesperson, commencing in March, the warehouse chain will require you to have an active membership to stop by the food court docket.

Costco suggests acquiring objects from the food items courtroom has constantly essential a membership, they just haven’t enforced it right until now.