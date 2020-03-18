Costco Yanking Food Court Seating, Even Selling Dogs and Pop

exclusive

TMZ.com

Costco has been covered in gills lately – and to get people to hell from their warehouses ASAP … some locations also don’t give you the option to park it for a bite.

Check out these photos obtained by TMZ at the Costco location in Arlington, VA – just a stone’s throw from DC – where they combine what they do into a tee … especially in the court area of food, where they ‘Put all the dining table as usual there.

TMZ.com

As you can see … the area at the front of the pick-up window – which is usually designated for seating – is completely eliminated. Heck, even most food options are limited … as their hot dog and soda special is one of the few things you can take away (emphasis on).

Welcome to other lifestyle trends that members have come to see over the past few days – find this Arlington location that you know from the jump on what’s in … and what’s not . They take the markers forwards that indicate which products are in stock.

TMZ.com

It is definitely efficient, and right on the brand with Costco on the whole. Along the lines that surround the building, it seems that honchos are looking for quick ways to save people and headaches – especially when it comes to post-spree foods that people want to try.

Techniques like pulling down dining tables are taking place in many different locations around the country – and quite simply … most of them can do so well.

TMZ.com

So, don’t think of Costco as a place to shop and nosh – it’s become In-N-Out these days. Hope it is today!