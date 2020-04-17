Cotton, Crenshaw, introduces the bill to allow Americans to pursue China for COVID

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) and Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) on Thursday introduced a bill that would allow Americans to sue China in federal court for “death, injury, and economic damage from the virus”. of Wuhan. “

“By shutting down doctors and journalists who tried to warn the world about coronavirus, the Chinese Communist Party allowed the virus to spread rapidly throughout the world,” said Cotton, an Army veteran.

“His decision to cover the virus resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths and unnecessary economic damage. It is only good for the Chinese government to take responsibility for the damage caused,” he added.

The bill, called “” Bringing the Chinese Communist Party of 5 Laws 2020 to Infecting Americans, “says to cover the virus and cause it to spread faster or farther than it would otherwise have been. it can be considered a criminal act.

The bill could provide a greater advantage to the United States for China to pay for the damage it has done or to reach an agreement to resolve its claims.

If approved, the bill could either pressure China to resolve its claims, or it could possibly face millions of claims in federal court.

“We need to hold the Chinese government accountable for its malicious lies and coverups that allowed the coronavirus to spread throughout the world,” Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, said in a statement. He went on to say:

The communist regime ousted journalists, silenced whistleblowers, and withheld vital information that delayed the global response to the pandemic. Simply put, their actions cost American lives and livelihoods. This bill will help China’s actions have no consequences.

The bill is modeled after the Justice Act Against Terrorism Sponsors (JUSTA), which allows families of 11/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia for damages.

Anger against China has grown in the US since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China.

As indicated in the bill, China quieted down doctors who sought to warn their colleagues about coronavirus, ordered the destruction of laboratory samples and virus research, and detained and muted researchers , journalists and citizens who tried to share information about the virus. considered inflatable by the Chinese communist government.

“Chinese government officials have intentionally changed or changed the official number of COVID-19 infections and victims in China, prompting world health experts to perform flawed analyzes that seriously underestimate the nature and severity of COVID-19.” , he stated.

“Academic studies have shown that, if adequate interventions were made to stop the spread of COVID-19, even a few weeks earlier, the spread of COVID-19 would have been very small,” he said.

“The Chinese Government’s COVID coverage – 19 has caused significant deaths, injuries and economic damage in the United States and around the world, and it is, at least, grossly negligent behavior leading to major injuries.”

