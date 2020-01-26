Cotton Defends Trump During Registration

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) believes that President Trump’s “bad mouth” was enough to justify the ouster of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

In a Sunday morning interview on CBS “Face the Nation”, Margaret Brennan pressed Cotton on Trump’s April 2018 recording telling Rudy Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman to “get out (Yovanovitch)!” After he was told that his career The Foreign Service Officer was “beating him up” in Kiev.

When asked if he found it disturbing that there were recordings of the president discussing the Ukraine pressure campaign with associates of Giuliani, whom he claimed to not know, Cotton denied that he had any worries and compared it to “what happened in the Brett Kavanaugh case where the Democrats continued to drop supposed bombs” and that “all we are missing here is Michael Avenatti to go out and defend someone ‘one too. “

Pressed again to find out if he found the recording damaging in any way, Cotton replied that “the video had lasted more than a year before asking Maria Yovanovitch to be removed”.

“And we told her in this video, we just heard, that she is running all over Kiev to manhandle you and say that you are going to be charged – the president has the right to withdraw any ambassador for whatever reason either, “said Cotton. said. “An ambassador insulting the president is reason enough to dismiss an ambassador.”

After Brennan pointed out that although “the president has every right to do so, she told Cotton that” the question is why these business associates who have a financial and political interest in this matter were advising the president. “

Cotton then repeated his sentence that “the video took place over a year after his withdrawal” before speaking to Brennan to say that “it shows the president that he was in no hurry”.

“He was not rushed. He didn’t just act on these people’s words. He waited more than a year and also got more information, ”said Cotton. “So I think the video, again, reminds me a lot of what we saw in the Kavanaugh controversy, and I don’t think it influences the votes of the senators I heard.”

See Cotton’s remarks below:

“Badmouthing is a very good reason to fire an ambassador,” @SenTomCotton told @margbrennan in response to a new video obtained by CBS from Trump calling to “get rid” of former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch pic.twitter. com / vTg2gHLqJw

