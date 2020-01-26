Cotton rejects criticism of conspiracy in Ukraine

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) dismissed criticism that President Trump’s attorneys have received for floating Ukrainian conspiracy theories during the Senate recall trial as “subject for democratic discussion” in an interview with CBS Sunday morning.

When questioned by Margaret Brennan of CBS on whether he thought it was a “faux pas” for Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, to float the conspiracy theory that Ukraine got involved in the 2016 Senate elections, Cotton replied, “This is not a conspiracy theory.”

Brennan then pointed out that Senator John Thune (R-ND) – one of Cotton’s Republican colleagues – said he would prefer Trump lawyers not to spread Ukrainian conspiracy theories during the trial, which Cotton dismissed as “a subject of democratic discussion”. “

After Brennan again pointed out to Cotton that Thune is a Republican leader who challenges Ukrainian conspiracy theories mentioned in the Senate, Cotton doubled down saying that the criticism was a “democratic talking point.”

“This is the Democratic talking point that the president and his lawyers argued that it was Ukraine that interfered in our elections, not Russia,” said Cotton. “You can read the president’s brief. They make it very clear that, yes, you can accept that Russia intervened in a systematic and organized manner from top to bottom in our elections. “

While noting that he was “part of the intelligence committee that had been investigating this for years”, Cotton added that “you can also say that it is clear that some Ukrainian officials tried to influence the outcome of the elections by 2016 “and that” these two things may be true.

See Cotton’s remarks below:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you think it was a misstep for one of the President’s lawyers, Jay Sekulow, to stand up on the Senate floor and repeat the conspiracy theory that Ukraine ingested in the 2016 elections ?

SEN. COTTON: Margaret, this is not a conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/KWrVvoN3q9

– Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 26, 2020