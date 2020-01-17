Could Arizona QB Kyler Murray play in the NFL and MLB at the same time?

QB Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals. (Abbie Parr / Getty)

Though he probably won’t, Kyler Murray is pretty confident of following in the footsteps of the doubles athletes Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders.

In an interview with the Republic of Arizona, the alleged offensive newcomer of the year said he could play professional football and professional baseball at the same time.

“I think I could,” said Murray of the publication. “I think athletically, yes, I could do it. I’ve played both my whole life. I would like to add that to my resume. I don’t understand why in sports they try to marginalize them. They try to get you to choose and I understand, but we’ll see. I think it would be fun. At the moment, however, I only focus on football. ‘

If you look at Kyler Murray’s baseball highlights … the left field player in this clip doesn’t really help his pitcher much. pic.twitter.com/JDrP31IJzP

– Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff), January 10, 2019

The 22-year-old had the chance to play in the MLB after being selected by Oakland Athletics as number 9 in the 2018 MLB draft. When he decided to take part in the NFL draft, Murray was forced to return the $ 4.66 million bonus he received from the A’s.

CF Kyler Murray @OU_Baseball has just collected his 2nd single of the game. @ d1baseball @prepbaseball #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/oLUIoZNWpN

– PBR Texas (@PBR_Texas), April 8, 2018

Murray isn’t the only current NFL quarterback who has the ability to play in MLB.

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who has had some time in his hands after losing to the Packers last week and played in almost 100 underage games after the Rocky Mountains draw, has been with the Yankees in the past two years Spring training completed. It is unclear whether the 31-year-old will be camping with the Bronx bombers this spring.

Even though it was designed by an MLB team, it is guaranteed that Tom Brady will not attend spring training. This is because the team that took him on in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB draft, the Montreal Expos, no longer exists.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter

Read the whole story at ESPN