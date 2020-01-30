Could Candace Owens replace Abby Huntsman in “The View”? And other options

Spectators were shocked when Abby Huntsman announced her departure from The View earlier this year. Huntsman, co-organizer of the day show since 2018, said she wanted to take part in her father’s governor’s race, Jon Huntsman, who announced last November that he would contest the spot again in 2020.

Skeptics, on the other hand, believe the move is due to Huntsman’s complaints about a troubling culture on the show and recent tensions between her and co-host Meghan McCain.

Whatever the case, there is now an open seat on the panel. Who has been a good candidate to fill the position since Huntsman is no longer in the picture?

Anna Navarro

CNN correspondent Anna Navarro is no stranger to the show. She currently works for Whoopi Goldberg every Friday and always delivers entertaining comments and funny punch lines. And let’s face it, her debates with Meghan McCain never get old. Many would like to see her have a full-time job on the show, but her progressive beliefs may not fit viewers who are politically related to Huntsman.

Navarro is registered as a Republican, but is very progressive in her views. This is different from the conservative Huntsman. In an interview with DeseretNews, Huntsman described himself as tax republican.

“I’m probably more of a Republican. But socially, I just accept everything. I want everyone to be happy. I want everyone to live a life they’re proud of, so I’m not going to sit.” there and judge them and speak for them.

So if we are looking for someone with similar views to Huntsman, we should continue our search.

S.E. Cupp

Republican commentator S.E. Cupp is no stranger to The View. She has been a guest presenter on several occasions, and compared to Navarro, her conservative attitude more closely matches that of Huntsman.

Two weeks ago, host Andy Cohen at Watch What Happs Live Cupp asked if she would ever come on the show. “You know I did The View a lot,” she said. “It’s a really iconic, dynamic group of women, and as they like to say, and I think they are right, one of the most important political shows in the country today …”

Cupp did not answer Cohen’s question clearly, and when asked again if she would join the show, Cupp replied, “I understand your question, Andy.”

Cupp might be able to avoid answering the question because she would never join the controversial show. Or is she already in talks to take part in the talk show?

Candace Owens

Ana Navarro and S.E. Cupp may not agree with what it means to be a Republican, but neither is for President Donald Trump. If The View wants to shake things up, you might want to consider a replacement that is for Trump. In this case, conservative commentator Candace Owens may be an option.

YouTube’s emerging political personality has made great efforts in recent years to regain the voices of young Americans and minorities. There is no doubt that Owen’s pro-Trump rhetoric would turn off The View’s current moderators. But maybe that’s a new perspective that the show wants to consider.

