Could Getafe have a second consecutive push in the Champions League?

After missing the Champions League last year in a heartbreaking way, Pepe Bordalás’ Getafe is again in fourth place in the La Liga after 21 games played in order to push his Cinderella story a step further.

Getafe’s story was supposed to end last season when, against all odds, the Madrid club qualified for the Europa League with its best 5th place in La Liga.

Although they were in pole position for Spain’s last place in the Champions League for much of the season and ultimately could not hold out after the grief of the last day, it remains a feat huge. From there, the club even managed to qualify from the group stage and will face the 2018/19 Ajax Champions League semi-finalists in the round of 16.

Manager Pepe Bordalás and his team did not stop there, however, with another brilliant start to the championship campaign, placing them again in fourth position with 36 points, ahead of traditional Spanish power Atlético Madrid on goal difference in 21 games. It is not a fluke; Getafe has been one of the most stable and stable clubs in Spain since winning promotion to the elite through the playoffs in 2016-2017 (their first season under Bordalás) and finished 8th, 5th and now ranks in the top four in the past three seasons.

What was once a Cinderella story has turned into a real competitor, and perhaps worthy of eliminating one of the big boys from the competition of elite European clubs. La Liga now have a sample of 39 games for this Getafe team, which looks just as consistent as the team that nearly made the Champions League a year ago, and they look set to go one step further in 2019-2020. .

The club has been a mainstay of the La Liga, having spent 15 of the last 16 seasons in the elite, but had previously only finished ninth on one occasion in 2009-10. With traditional mid-table clubs in lower leagues like Leicester City, Atalanta and Borussia Mönchengladbach all of which have a significant national impact, Getafe is the story of the Spanish underdog.

Given the lack of consistency between the traditional powers of Seville, Atlético and Valencia, there is no reason to believe that Getafe can not go further in his dream: on the stage of the Champions League. In my opinion, it will be an exciting second half of the La Liga season, starting from a highly contested title race, big clubs in danger of relegation and an intriguing battle for European places. Again, Getafe will have a huge role to play in this story, and judging by the things they are here to stay.