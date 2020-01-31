Could growing tourism problems disrupt Kyoto’s longstanding mayor?

KYOTO – Kyoto voters will vote on Sunday to vote in mayoral elections that will affect the city’s future policies in national and international tourism, at a time when voters are concerned about the problems is of paramount importance to many tourists.

The incumbent mayor Daisaku Kadokawa (69) is aiming for a fourth term. He has the support of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, as well as the opposition constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Social Democratic Party and the Democratic Party for the People.

His opponents include Kazuhito Fukuyama, 58, who is supported by the Japanese Communist Party and Reiwa Shinsengumi, and Shoei Murayama, 41, who is a non-party candidate.

On the campaign path, all three candidates outlined their basic rules for dealing with excessive tourism.

“The people of Kyoto cannot get on crowded buses and there have been problems with private accommodation while the number of hotels is increasing rapidly,” Fukuyama observed at his rallies and manifesto. “It is time to introduce stricter regulations for the construction of new accommodation and to divide the bus routes into those for residents and tourists.”

Murayama is also in favor of stricter regulations for the construction of new hotels and the reduction of the municipal budget for tourism promotion. But he believes it is too late to stop building hotels and tries to better manage foreign tourists.

“We have to find a way to get the picture that Kyoto, like Singapore, is a place where people talk about (proper) manners,” he said at his rallies.

Kadokawa, the architect of Kyoto’s current tourism promotion policy, admits that Kyoto is overcrowded. But he adds that tourism income is a plus for the city as it helps finance expanded municipal services and job creation.

“Accommodation companies that do not contribute to the development and continuation of local culture are denied operating permits and construction work can be carried out in areas outside the city center,” said Kadokawa at rallies. “We are also looking for more foreign language signs and increased patrol of local residents who can give visitors foreign language advice on appropriate manners.”

In the past ten years, Kyoto has become an important international travel destination.

In 2008, when Kadokawa was first elected, just over 50 million people visited Kyoto, including 940,000 foreign visitors who spent at least one night in the city. By 2018, the total number of visitors was around 53 million, after peaking at almost 57 million in 2015. By 2018, the number of foreign visitors had reached 4.5 million.

The rapid increase in the number of people in the often narrow streets of Kyoto, as well as at temples and shrines, led to a hotel construction boom and higher income. Visitors spent a total of 1.3 trillion yen in 2018, foreign tourists accounted for around 372.5 billion yen.

But it also brought problems. While touristic businesses in central Kyoto, as well as large temples and shrines benefited financially, many smaller shops and neighborhoods in other parts of the city did not.

Complaints about ill-mannered tourists, which sometimes meant that they simply didn’t know what was considered rude in Kyoto, became a legion. Reports of ambulances in the crowded streets of Kyoto and foreign tourists chasing geisha (geiko in Kyoto dialect) to get selfies made headlines.

This led to more foreign language signage and patrols in the neighborhood that either informed visitors about the correct behavior or told them what they could not do.

It was therefore not surprising that 48.8 percent of those polled in a recent survey in Kyoto Shimbun said the current number of tourists should not be increased.

Only 15.7 percent approved measures to increase the number of tourists. However, 15.4 percent replied that they also advocated an urban policy that would only lead to an increase in wealthy tourists. What level of income this could mean has not been clarified.

The mood against the current tourism policy could be beneficial for Fukuyama on Sunday and will be a key factor in deciding on the winner. However, media surveys earlier this week still showed that Kadokawa led the other two thanks to his experience and multi-party support.