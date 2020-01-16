Could horses abandoned in Lancaster County be a symptom of a major problem in PA?

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County’s law firm supports the SPCA in Pennsylvania in trying to identify the person [s] who dropped two heavily emaciated horses at the New Holland Stables this weekend.

The horses that caretakers Thelma and Louise baptized were left in the stable on W. Fulton Street, block 100, on Sunday or early Monday, according to the authorities. They were discovered Monday morning by employees who turned to the SPCA. Louise was heavily emaciated with her protruding hips and ribs, according to the DA office, which was also contacted after the horses were discovered.

The incident is the beginning of a conversation about cases of horse abuse and the task across the Commonwealth.

In December, FOX43 first reported a horse called Champ that people in Lancaster County wanted to save. It was emaciated and found unable to stand out. Unfortunately the horse did not survive. The police are still investigating how this came about. No charges have been filed so far.

Last month, 11 people were rescued from a house in Juniata County, according to YDR. Police called several rescue workers in the area for help, including the Central PA Horse Rescue. One of these horses is reported to have died.

At the end of 2018, the state police found a dead horse on the property and another horse that was emaciated in Gettysburg.

40.046657

-76.178374