could-jarrett-stidham-get-over-if-tom-brady-leaves?-his-agent-thinks-so

INDIANAPOLIS — With a Tom Brady return not wanting promising at the second, all the Approach B possibilities roar again into aim.

Who will be the starting off quarterback for the Patriots if Brady formally heads in other places?

Backup Jarrett Stidham would surely be a risk. And, according to his agent, Brian Murphy of Athletes Initial, Stid the Child will be all set to go if named on.

“The exciting point about Jarrett — and how the Patriots may well glance at it a minimal little bit — is he’s been as a result of a great deal of adversity in his existence,” Murphy told the Herald. “He’s been as a result of a great deal of adversity in faculty, so I imagine he’ll deal with it fantastic . . . he’ll do the exact same factor he did final year, he’ll retain his mouth shut, do the job tough as tough as he can and do what they tell him to do.”

Stidham began his school soccer occupation at Baylor. He started a few online games there as a genuine freshman, then transferred to McLennan Neighborhood Faculty and sooner or later observed a property at Auburn. He thrived as a starter for the Tigers in 2017 and was a workforce captain in 2018.

Murphy wasn’t privy to any of the Patriots’ designs, whether they’d go with Stidham or an individual else, but he assumed the fourth-round choose experienced at the very least 1 advantage over the relaxation.

“He’s invested a calendar year in the procedure. He’s got a good deal still left to discover, like most players do in the NFL,” stated Murphy. “But obtaining been with Josh (McDaniels) in every conference for a 12 months now, it would definitely give him an gain around other persons coming in, trying to understand the program.”

This offseason, Stidham has been out in California doing the job with mentioned quarterback guru Jordan Palmer. A solid of other quarterbacks are there, as effectively namely Jets starter Sam Darnold, Payments starter Josh Allen and this year’s major quarterback prospect Joe Burrow.

“He’s doing the job definitely tricky,” reported Murphy. “He spent the calendar year definitely hoping to master the Patriots offense, and do what rookies do: keep his mouth shut and find out as considerably as he can and now he’s operating on his sport.”

Stidham did not see substantially motion participating in behind Brady previous year. He arrived on in relief in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 7 days three in opposition to the Jets in a blowout. In the activity, he went two-of-three, throwing a decide on-6 to safety Jamal Adams in the 30-14 get. Brady immediately re-entered to change the rookie.

Now it’s doable Stidham will do the exact same to him.