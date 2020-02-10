Could Lil Nas X tease a wiggles remix from “Rodeo”?

Lil Nas X has reported on Twitter to “tease” a new remix of his single “Rodeo” by none other than The Wiggles – who have since responded to the planned collaboration.

The American artist, best known for his trap country hit “Old Town Road”, has just released a video for a remix of “Rodeo” with New York rapper – and Lil Nas X ‘namesake – Nas. Both tracks appear on Lil Nas X ‘debut EP’ 7 ‘.

A few hours ago Nas X tweeted next to the supposed album cover for the Wiggles remix from “Rodeo” to “Y’all ready ?? !!”. In the picture, Nas X is based on the original, inactive cast of the popular Australian children’s music group that stands out, namely Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt, Greg Page and Anthony Field.

are you ready ?? !! pic.twitter.com/EjZqTGVzeS

– no (@LilNasX) February 10, 2020

The Wiggles responded to the proposed remix on Instagram and included the image of Nas X in their Instagram story titled “We don’t know what happens, but that’s amazing” and the tearful emoji. See below:

The Wiggles’ reaction to Lil Nas Xs “proposed” remix of “Rodeo”. Credit: The Wiggles Instagram Story

Fans know that they have to take Lil Nas X’s remix announcements with a pinch of salt: last year he said that he would release 25 remixes of “Panini”, although only one has been released so far (it was the rapper DaBaby from North Carolina).

Lil Nas X was already on Twitter to publicly request remixes of “Old Town Road” with Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey. Although the respective Country and R & B symbols have responded positively to these playful requests, as you can see below, these remixes have not come about.

🐴🦄 @LilNasX https://t.co/jD8WgNNNPI pic.twitter.com/WQWwW7sbi2

– Dolly Parton (@DollyParton), July 17, 2019

A cute city street! https://t.co/Y30tSz2Fhw pic.twitter.com/viPrYNAnfM

– Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey), July 13, 2019

Although the original Wiggles line-up is no longer active, they joined forces for two more than 18 Bushfire Relief concerts last month. At the first concert, the original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page got cardiac arrest on stage and was hospitalized. He was released a few days later and continued to recover at home.