Could robots conjure up the perfect pizza?

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT – What about robots and pizza?

A robot that bakes the popular food was a big hit at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last month and delighted viewers with 300 cakes an hour.

The developer, a Seattle-based startup called Picnic, insists that pizza is just the beginning: “Our system will soon be able to produce a variety of foods, including sandwiches, salads, bowls, and more.”

And why not? After all, bartender robots are the latest craze, even at home (although with the top model you are lowering the price of a luxury car). With labor costs rising and profit margins falling, no one doubts that the future of the food service industry is in automation, both behind the counter and in the kitchen.

Nevertheless, robots and pizza seem to be something special. Domino’s, the largest pizza chain in the world, advertises its “autonomous delivery vehicle” that has been tested in Houston. The great rival Little Caesar holds a patent for his own “apparatus … for putting together pizza” – that is, for a pizza robot. And reputable articles in reputable journals explain how best to teach an autonomous system how to roll pizza … or even choose ingredients.

Of course. The global market for freshly baked pizza is nearly $ 150 billion a year, according to a 2019 report in PMQ Pizza Magazine, an industry magazine. The largest share – over $ 50 billion – is in the United States, but the fastest growth over the next five years is expected in Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe. In China alone, annual sales growth of 21.6 percent is forecast by 2024.

This is a great demand, but there is also a lot of competition. For sellers of freshly baked pizza, as for others in the food service industry, rising labor costs and thinning margins make increased automation inevitable. However, there is still no reason for technophobes to panic – or for technophiles to celebrate. We have some time before we are overwhelmed by the pizza robot apocalypse.

The picnic machine is undoubtedly fun and impressive to look at. It also looks good, slim and unindustrial. An observer wrote that the robot resembles a “white kitchen-sized iPhone”. It’s easy to see why the device has such a short range – and why Picnic has already won some big customers.

Nevertheless, there are reasons to be careful with our enthusiasm. The first of them is the elephant in the room: the warning story of Zume. Zume was headquartered in Mountain View, California and was a legitimate unicorn. He had the clever idea of ​​baking pizzas in special ovens in his trucks and using GPS technology to determine when the cakes need to be heated so that they arrive fresh and hot on the customer’s doorstep.

SoftBank’s single investment in the startup in 2018, which exceeded the total amount of all other robot food preparation startups in the past five years, was worth over $ 2 billion to the company. In November, Vox Recode predicted that Zume could soon be worth $ 4 billion.

Oops.

Last month, Zume discontinued pizza operations, cutting 172 jobs in Mountain View and 80 more in San Francisco. For the future, Zume plans to focus on sustainable food packaging now.

Here’s a second reason to be careful: Despite the intoxicating claim that pizza is now made with artificial intelligence, the Picnic robot, although quite ingenious, is not yet artificially intelligent. It has a viewing system that shows the size and shape of the dough and puts the toppings and sauce on a conveyor belt. However, the dough and sauce must be made by people who also need to put the pizza in the oven.

However, a system does not have to be artificially intelligent to be efficient and useful, and it is easy to believe that Picnic is leading the way.

Given that so many restaurants have trouble paying their bills and that technology is constantly improving, it can be said that the future of pizza (and the rest of the food service) belongs to the bots.

Stephen L. Carter is a columnist for the Bloomberg Opinion. He is a professor of law at Yale University.