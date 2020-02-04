Could the doctor have saved after Praxeus Adric?

This week’s episode, Praxeus, appears to contradict an earlier Doctor Who story in which a companion died. At least some fans seem to think so …

One thing that many fans have been talking about lately is Adric. If you missed the Praxeus episode on Sunday, it’s not because Matthew Waterhouse showed up unexpectedly. (Although anything is possible after Captain Jack’s sudden return to Doctor Who.)

No, it’s because of what happened at the end of the story. During the climax of the episode, Jake makes a heroic sacrifice to save the earth by manually flying a ship that is ready to explode. Or rather, he almost sacrifices himself before the TARDIS appears around him just in time.

Whether you think it’s a nice subversion of a typical Doctor Who cliché or a cheap cop-out, the moment has asked a lot of fans: Why didn’t the Doctor do the same for Adric? In the television series Earthshock, Adric died at the end of the story on an exploding spacecraft. This is the part that many people seem to remember, or at least know about. Many fans are confused as to why the doctor appears to have allowed a companion to die. But there is a little more to it …

A simple answer

As you can see in the clip above, there is actually a very simple explanation for why the doctor could save Jake, but not her own companion. And that’s mainly due to the condition of the TARDIS console. In the last moments of Earthshock, the cyber leader shoots at it. It was most likely a scatter shot because the leader had swallowed the gold from Adric’s badge – which the doctor had punched in his breastplate – but it was still terribly effective. The TARDIS console was completely damaged and the doctor, Tegan and Nyssa could only watch their friend die helplessly.

So it’s not just a shocking death, but a well thought out one. More than that: It also contributes to why the doctor was so desperate to save Jake. Perhaps the authors had intended that fans would be reminded of Adric’s death. Maybe not. (Of course, I doubt that fans should remember that.)

Regardless of whether Jake sits on a crashing spaceship or not, it’s not hard to imagine that the thirteenth doctor remembers a time when he couldn’t save a friend and promises himself that it would never happen again. Instead of weakening the end of Earthshock, Praxeus felt like a big nod. The doctor was able to save someone this time, even if he is someone he hardly knows.

What do you think? Do you think Praxeus felt like an intentional nod to Earthshock? Do you think Adric’s death could have been prevented? Let us know in the comments below.