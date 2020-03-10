Could the full 2020 championship be wiped?

The first time I ever read about the Foot and Mouth All-Eire would have been in Hayes Lodge 100 years just after Michael Cusack experienced called a assembly for there to commence a little something they’d identify the GAA.

Tipperary and Cork were going through off in a Munster ultimate — the winner, basically assured a return ticket to Thurles and the centenary All-Ireland remaining the loser, summarily dismissed and discarded and condemned to an 11-month hold out for their up coming championship video game — and in an attempt to verse this young fella some a lot more in the superb record of the rivalry, a friend of my father posed us the query: did you at any time hear of the time Cork gained the All-Ireland without winning Munster?

In an period the place each individual video game was do-or-die and a comprehensive technology nevertheless ahead of the advent of a total-scale backdoor, it blew my head: how could you earn an All Eire devoid of first winning Munster?

And which is when I first uncovered about the asterisk All Eire of ’41: how Cork and Christy Ring were being down to play Tipperary in that year’s Munster semi-remaining but it was cancelled by the Munster Council at the behest of the Division of Agriculture in light of how the foot-and-mouth disease was rampant in Tipp how Cork subsequently beat Limerick in the Munster final that September and a fortnight later on conquer Dublin in the All-Ireland closing but then shed to Tipperary in late Oct in a rearranged Munster remaining. (The Leinster closing was also performed belatedly in early November Dublin would see off Kilkenny, another section of the state that before in the year experienced been ravaged by the outbreak),

Sixty a long time on from that episode — and in the identical 12 months, incidentally, that the GAA would 1st bring in a full-scale qualifier program — my technology would turn into familiar with an outbreak of Foot and Mouth and the disruption it could trigger to sports activities fixtures.

Six Nations rugby matches ended up rescheduled for the autumn. Irish basketball cancelled its once-a-year put up-time championships and declared Killester national league champions by virtue of their substantial but not mathematically unassailable guide — Liverpool admirers, observe and cite the precedent. Even Cheltenham was cancelled, one particular precedent which peculiarly has not been followed now.

And obviously, the GAA calendar experienced to be rearranged that spring of 2001. The All-Eire club finals ended up postponed by a thirty day period. Ulster counties and Louth were being unable to contend in the knockout stages of the Nationwide Soccer League, so denying Tyrone the prospect to claim their 1st countrywide senior title and as a substitute turning the Division A person playoff part into a mini-Connacht championship, with Mayo edging Galway in the last.

The Tyrone U21 management were being much less passive about their exclusion from the concluding phases of any levels of competition. Very first Mickey Harte baulked at the notion that Fermanagh, an unaffected location that experienced competent for the Ulster final, should really go ahead as the province’s agent in the All-Eire sequence, setting in motion a chain of correspondence and activities in which Munster champions Cork and Frank Murphy, in particular, were being graciously ready to postpone the All-Eire collection of the opposition till the early autumn.

A several years later when Tyrone, with Harte at the helm, would assert its initial Sam Maguire, Harte would be aware that their All-Eire results may well not have took place had it not been for the momentum and confidence that main of players gained from profitable that postponed U21 All-Ireland of 2001.

Nineteen many years on and now yet another virus could participate in havoc with the sporting calendar. Yet again 6 Nations matches have been pushed again to the autumn. Ireland’s Euro 2020 enjoy-off match in Slovakia will now materialize driving shut doorways. And inevitably, the GAA fixtures listing will be afflicted. It might transform out to be the converse of 2001: this time the leagues may be operate off just in time but the championship itself will barely be immune.

As the Taoiseach for now pointed out in his briefing on Monday, we are with the COVID-19 virus perhaps facing “events that are unprecedented in present day times”, a crisis, opposition leaders had been briefed that could very last involving 12 and 22 weeks.

Whatever way you glance at it, the championship is appropriate bang in the middle of that time span.

While the GAA, like other organisations, will calmly and consistently monitor the circumstance, it will before long need to have to be examining doable contingency strategies.

As we have said, it may possibly just get absent with concluding the league and the U20 soccer championships by the conclude of this thirty day period.

April then is club thirty day period, exactly where players and groups will stay in their possess county bounds.

But occur May possibly, for a person there’s the Munster hurling championship, which the previous two a long time with its new round-robin structure has viewed substantial crowds cross their county bounds in successive weeks to enjoy and to capture as excellent a activity as is there is on the earth at that time of year.

Realistically, are crowds that substantial probable to be permitted assemble? Will people video games be performed at the rear of closed doors? Will they be postponed, even cancelled?

Dare we say it, could the full 2020 championship be wiped?

Exterior of the much milder foot-and-mouth disaster of 2001, no one in GAA HQ has knowledge of dealing with these a disaster just before, but the GAA alone does have an institutional memory and an institutional report of withstanding and navigating this kind of hard cases, be it civil wars, planet wars, the Spanish flu, foot and mouth.

And what that background tells us is, sure, there will be a 2020 championship — just maybe not necessarily in that calendar year and not automatically in the typical format.

Get the soccer All-Ireland of 100 many years ago — it was not performed in 1920: in its place Tipperary, who experienced their very own troubles that 12 months with Bloody Sunday, would declare it in June 1922, defeating Dublin. The subsequent week Dublin would beat Mayo in the 1921 semi-final but it would choose them a different yr to then participate in and earn the last.

It would consider right up until 1926 for every thing to capture up, Kerry winning that year’s championship in that exact year.

There are several techniques this year’s championship could operate out.

Anything could be pushed out to the late summer time, early autumn. The GAA may possibly have to go old college and blitz the championship in 6 or seven consecutive months, no backdoor, no Super 8s — or Tailteann Cup— just your 4 provincial championships and then your 4 provincial champions enjoying two semi-finals and a last.

Or it’s possible managements will resist the force to just operate off competitions and instead let for a better and extra typical guide-in time and some of the championships could operate into next year, overlapping and even subsuming the league.

Simply call it speculation or liable state of affairs-arranging but these are the sort of discussions in the coming times and months that the sport’s authorities need to have to have.

Both way, historical past tells us that the GAA will find a way to have an individual inscribed as 2020 All-Eire champions — while not even its championship can escape a phenomenon like COVID-19.