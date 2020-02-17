[Could you live in 350 sq. toes? Long Seaside hoping micro-housing software can battle housing crisis]

Long Beach front, Calif. (KABC) — Could you dwell in a 350-square-foot apartment? As property prices surge in Southern California, some cities are building a force for micro-housing.

Lengthy Beach is working on a pilot software that would establish shut to 500 micro-models for very low-revenue people.

The program would previous about three several years. Right after that, town council users would examine the accomplishment of the plan right before shifting forward with long lasting housing.

A new report finds the median home price from Ventura to San Diego counties hit a report-higher $550,000.

Professionals say lower house loan premiums and shrinking provide served generate home getting up 22% in a year. Mortgage costs have revealed stability in modern months, buoyed by favourable financial details, a robust position marketplace and enhanced sentiment in the housing marketplace.

The median price is highest in Orange County at practically $733,000, even though homebuyers are paying out about $628,000 in Los Angeles County. Riverside County had a person of the most important raises at just more than $400,000.