‘Council of Dads’ unites to assist sick pal’s family

Some buddies guarantee to be there for you and yours when moments get difficult. And then, there is the “Council of Dads.”

Premiering Tuesday (and then resuming April 30), the NBC drama unites various near mates of a cancer client (Tom Everett Scott) to aid the man’s spouse and children. Played by Clive Standen (“Vikings”), J. August Richards (“Angel”) and Michael O’Neill (“The West Wing”), the “council” checks in consistently — when also striving to keep their possess life in examine — on these like the matriarch (Sarah Wayne Callies, “The Strolling Dead”) who’s anticipating a further baby.

Motivated by Bruce Feiler’s similar-named ebook, “Council of Dads” is a departure for executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer, customarily a crime-exhibit expert (“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Without a Trace”).

“It’s an speedy thought that I think that we have all dealt with,” mentioned Tony Phelan, also an government producer of the new collection together with his wife and imaginative husband or wife, Joan Rater. “We have quite comparable discussions wherever she will say to me, ‘If I die, these are the authorised ladies that you can have arrive everywhere in close proximity to our little ones.”‘

Co-star O’Neill lets that in some methods, “Council of Dads” echoes “This Is Us,” the fourth-season finale of which it debuts right away soon after. “I imagine there was an urge for food there for that drama,” he explained, “and I assume they just pulled the addresses again and stated, ‘Here you are.’ I enjoy that they were being the prow of the ship, and I’m very content to go into harbor guiding them — but that appetite has been there for us as nicely, I think, so we’ll just test to honor it.”

Callies notes that her father-in-legislation succumbed to cancer “between shooting the pilot and the collection, which was an fascinating sort of issue to navigate. I consider we’ve all experienced the practical experience of recognizing that your household and your blood … are not the exact same factor, by any signifies. They are the individuals who stand up for you, correct? They’re the people today who say, ‘I’m heading to make you sense risk-free in the globe. And I’m going to make myself a greater person due to the fact you have earned that from me.’ Which is family members, I assume.”

In fact, Richards claims the concept that “Council of Dads” conveys “really hits me in a area wherever I reside, which is that spouse and children is not restricted to race, sexual orientation, not even genetics. Your ability to enjoy is what can make your family. I was so moved by that, I just was like, ‘If I could be a portion of this display that is part of a thing that I would definitely appreciate to say to the globe, then I would be blessed.’ And I am.”