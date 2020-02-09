Counting begins in Irish elections, as exit poll shows sharp result

The counting process started in the general election in Ireland with an exit poll indicating that the result is on the razor’s edge.

The poll reported an extraordinary statistical dead heat between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail, all about 22%.

If the results are confirmed at the count, the task of forming a coalition government seems extremely complicated.

The counts should give an indication of the result throughout the day, the first results being expected on Sunday afternoon. The count should last at least two days.

The uncertainty created by the poll even raised the specter of another general election.

The ballot boxes opened in the counting centers across the country at 9:00 a.m. with a long counting process to come.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have vowed never to enter government with Sinn Fein, and Fianna Fail has ruled out a “grand coalition” with Fine Gael.

If the parties honor their commitments, it would be extremely difficult for any of the three to lead a majority government.

READ MORE: Irish political leaders voted in 2020 general election

Small parties such as the Greens, the Labor Party, the Social Democrats and Solidarity / People Before Profit – and a large number of independent DTs – can all be courted because the main parties are looking for junior coalition partners.

Projection of the exit survey # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/FEjoB48zsD

– RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 8, 2020

The exit poll indicated a remarkable equality of three, with Fine Gael on 22.4%, Sinn Fein on 22.3% and Fianna Fail on 22.2%. The survey has a margin of error of 1.3%.

While the poll suggests a major breakthrough for Sinn Fein in the Irish Republic, the party is unlikely to emerge with the largest number of seats as it presented far fewer candidates – 42 compared to 84 for Fianna Fail and 82 for Fine Gael.

Dail’s Parliament has 160 seats. The speaker is automatically re-elected, leaving 159 seats to be won and 80 for the majority.

Voting transfers will be crucial in the proportional representation contest

The last Taoiseach government Leo Varadkar – a Fine Gael-led minority administration that included several independent DTs – was kept in power thanks to a historic trust and supply agreement with Fianna Fail.

This historic pact between two parties founded on opposite sides of the Irish civil war of the 1920s took 70 days to negotiate following the general elections of 2016, which were unsuccessful.

A new trust and supply agreement cannot be excluded – potentially a setback from the last, with Fine Gael supporting a minority led by Fianna Fail.

A vote of first preference for Sinn Fein chief Mary Lou McDonlad seen on a ballot (Niall Carson / PA)

The fractured vote could still force Ireland’s two traditional political superpowers to jointly consider the unthinkable, a grand coalition in government.

Brexit did not feature prominently in an election campaign that was rather dominated by national issues such as soaring rental prices, record numbers of homeless people, controversy over the retirement age of the state and a struggling health service.

The exit poll, conducted by Ipsos MRBI on behalf of the Irish Times, RTE, TG4 and UCD, suggested that only 1% of voters pointed to Brexit as their main concern.

Health (32%) and housing or homelessness (26%) were the most important deciding factors in the way of voting.

Fine Gael Affairs Minister Heather Humphreys said it was not a mistake for her party to put Brexit at the center of its re-election strategy.

“Many people obviously thought that Brexit is over … Brexit is far from over,” she told RTE Radio One.

“Brexit is still a big threat, but some people are living in the moment and many people thought Brexit is gone – it hasn’t gone.”

Fianna Fail candidate Jack Chambers said it was clear “there is a strong desire for change” and that people want “an alternative to Fine Gael”.

The counting process should take two days (Niall Carson / PA)

He again ruled out a coalition with Sinn Fein. “Our word is our link,” he told RTE.

Sinn Fein chief electoral officer Pearse Doherty said his party would sit down with all parties and independents to discuss the formation of a government.

“Sinn Fein’s point of view is clearly that the best result of this election is a government without Fianna Fail or Fine Gael and the worst would be where we have been, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail,” he said.

Varadkar will know if he has kept his seat in Dublin West at the city’s Phibblestown Community Center.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald is expected to head the poll in central Dublin when votes are counted at the city’s RDS.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin will be at the Nemo Rangers GAA club in his hometown of Cork for the outcome of the race in his constituency of Cork South Central.

The counting takes place in the 39 districts of the State.

There is a mixture of three, four and five seat ridings.