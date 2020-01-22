BEIJING – Countries in Asia and elsewhere have started body temperature controls at airports, train stations, and highways in hopes of catching people with a new corona virus that is believed to spread from Wuhan in central China and more than 290 people made you sick in this country. Recent confirmation that the disease can spread between people has fueled fears that millions of Chinese will travel to the moon during New Year’s Holidays.

The measures are part of an expansion of efforts to prevent the outbreak of SARS from 2002-2003, another corono virus that has occurred in China and killed nearly 800 people, paralyzing traffic and damaging the Asian economy.

___

JAPAN

A case was uncovered in Japan and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has asked officials to step up quarantine checks at airports and other entry points. Many visitors from China are expected to arrive during the Lunar New Year holidays. The number of Chinese tourists has increased steadily in recent years. Last year, more than 9 million people visited the city. Japan demands that visitors from Wuhan fill out health forms, said head of cabinet Yoshihide Suga. Japan confirmed its first patient last week, a man in his thirties who tested positive for coronavirus when he returned from Wuhan. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs claims to have identified and monitored 41 people who were in contact with the patient. It is said that nobody has developed symptoms of pneumonia.

___

AUSTRALIA

Brendan Murphy, Australian chief medical officer, said flights from Wuhan were operated by biosecurity and state health officials in New South Wales who distributed leaflets in English and Chinese to all passengers describing the symptoms of the disease and asking them to identify themselves when they have some. According to Australian health authorities, a man was placed in isolation in Brisbane after suffering from respiratory problems after a trip to Wuhan. However, he has now recovered.

___

UNITED STATES

The United States has started investigating passengers on flights from Wuhan to John F. Kennedy International, San Francisco International and Los Angeles International. The three main ports of entry into the US are estimated to include around 5,000 passengers, the disease control centers. A test for the diagnosis of the new corona virus was developed, which is to be exchanged with national and international partners. “However, based on current knowledge, the immediate health risk for the American public is currently assessed as low. Nevertheless, CDC takes proactive precautions to prepare, ”it said.

___

HONG KONG

The semi-autonomous Chinese city is one of the most popular destinations for mainland Chinese. In addition to increased surveillance, additional cleaning and disinfection measures were ordered for planes and trains from Wuhan as well as for train stations and the airport. Lack of information and poor vigilance made Hong Kong the second most affected area after SARS after mainland China. Officials are determined not to see a repeat. Acting Director General Matthew Cheung said Tuesday that the authorities are prepared for the worst case and on high alert. As in much of mainland China, Hong Kong residents prefer traditional markets that sell live poultry and other animals. The state health authority has advised against visiting such markets or touching animals or their faeces. The outbreak is said to have started at a market in Wuhan.

___

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea, which reported its first case of the virus on Monday, has implemented stringent airport surveillance measures. At Incheon Airport near Seoul, the only airport in South Korea with direct flights from Wuhan, the authorities have been operating two special gates for passengers from the city since January 3. Officials use ear thermometers to check the temperature of the passengers. Since January 2, airport employees have been spraying disinfectants into the arrival hall twice a week. The handrails of moving walks and escalators, elevator buttons and doors, drinking fountains and other sensitive areas are wiped with disinfectant twice a day, according to the airport. In 2015, there was an outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome in South Korea, in which 36 people died and nearly 200 fell ill.

___

NIGERIA

The Nigerian government points out that health authorities at the entry points are aware of cases of coronavirus in Africa’s most populous country. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control asked travelers from Wuhan to report to a medical facility and the center if they feel sick. China is Africa’s most important trading partner. The South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases said that anyone with severe respiratory illness should be examined if they have traveled to Wuhan within two weeks, have had close physical contact with a coronavirus patient, or have been treated in a facility where a confirmed Case was reported. According to the China Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University, there were more than 200,000 Chinese workers in Africa at the end of 2017, including not many informal migrants like traders and shopkeepers.

___

SINGAPORE AND MALAYSIA

Singapore will expand temperature monitoring at Changi Airport, one of the busiest transportation hubs in Asia, for all travelers from China from Wednesday. The health ministry said that people with pneumonia and a history of traveling to Wuhan will be isolated and screened in a hospital within 14 days of the onset of symptoms. Neighboring Malaysia has also improved the demonstration at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Deputy Health Minister Lee Boon Chye, who inspected airport health exams on Tuesday, said staff will be trained to deal with possible cases. “If a case arises, we may need to take more drastic measures, but we hope that we can stop this from happening at the entry point,” Lee told reporters.

___

Mainland China

China’s often insidious communist government has been accused of making SARS far worse by initially hiding information and blocking the work of the World Health Organization. This time, chairman Xi Jinping called for strict measures and demanded that “party committees, governments and relevant departments at all levels should focus on people’s lives and health.” The temperatures of the departing passengers were checked and checked at the airport in Wuhan. Outgoing tour groups were not allowed to leave the city. Practically everyone in a public role, from traffic police officers to bank employees to many drivers in public transport, has put on protective masks.

LATEST ASIA-PACIFIC STORIES