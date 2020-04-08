Countries facing loss of revenue, India enters 15th day of Covid-19 closure: 10 points – News from India

The number of cases of coronavirus in India exceeded over 5000 marks on Wednesday. According to data shared by the Ministry of Health, there are 4,643 active cases of coronavirus in the country, while 149 people have died in a deadly infection. So far, over 400 people have been cured or released.

India on Tuesday partially curb the tile of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled a ‘5-Ts’ plan to fight and fight coronaviruses in the national capital.

India on Wednesday entered the 15th day of the 21-day lock-up, which will end on April 14.

Here are the key events:

First US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed and backed Narendra Modi’s position on hydroxychloroquine, and praised India’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Second The center is considering extending the three-week jail term for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), after some states advocated for it to be implemented after April 14.

Third Most Indian states have witnessed a 30% to 60% decline in revenue for March, and they estimate a larger decline in April, said numerous state government officials.

4th India has partially alleviated the export restrictions on the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol.

5th Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a Covid-19 review meeting with Delhi MPs on Wednesday.

6th Experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have evaluated a coronavirus transporter capable of infecting 406 people in 30 days in the absence of incarceration.

7th Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday presented a five-point draft for combating coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the national capital. He emphasized the need to be “tested, monitored and treated”, adding that teamwork, monitoring and surveillance were also essential in the fight against coronaviruses.

8th A Native American pharmacist pledges to donate 3.4 million hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to some of the key US states of the Covid-19 battlefield, including New York and Louisiana.

9th Manufacturers of personal protective equipment (PPE) will now have to label their products with a unique code and labels against unauthorized protection, the textile ministry said.

10th The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to reserve 20,000 beds in hospitals and private buildings to set up isolation wards.

