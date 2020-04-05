No one wants to be a pandemic face. However, as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci had no choice. “Nobody has denied the fact that we are experiencing a very difficult time now,” he told the country.

His visibility made him vulnerable. The government has actually increased security around him, as there are those who oppose his often frank reality about the disease.

But overall, Dr. Forch has far more fans than critics.

Pin for fans of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Etsy

Even celebrities like NBA superstar Steph Curry see Dr. Fauci as the MVP of the crisis. “Thank you for protecting us all-you and your whole team-” Curry told doctors on Instagram’s live Q & A.

Many thanks. Join the Fauci fan club. There are also Fauci footwear, and even luxurious Fauci hoods, in this case donut.

You can purchase a sign for the garden of Dr. Forch’s Horn. Or take a nap on the slow pillow “I💗Dr. Fauci”.

“WWFD” [What do you do with Fauci?] You can think about whether to go outside while wearing a T-shirt.

What does Fauci do?

Redbubble.com

Or stay inside and light Dr. Forch’s prayer candles.

Remember the famous Obama image of Shepherd Fairy? Dr. Forch urged others to copy it, giving them a new way to see “hope.”

CBS News

We can argue that this is not a laugh, it’s a fair point. But we were all able to prepare a few weeks ahead with a little fuss. Our entrepreneurial spirit has a sense of humor that penetrates us.



