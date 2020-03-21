Country music icon Kenny Rogers died at age 81 years

Country music legend Kenny Rogers died at the age of 81, his family confirmed.

The singer, best known for his song “gambler” and cooperation Dolly Parton “Islands In The Stream”, passed away due to late at night.

“Rogers Family sadly reports that Kenny Rogers passed away yesterday evening at 22:25 at the age of 81 years”, – the statement began. “Rogers peacefully passed away from natural causes at home under the care of hospice, surrounded by his family.”

In the 1970s and ’80s, Rogers had a series of hits, including “gambling,” “Lady,” “Through the Years,” “Lucille” and more. He is a member of the Hall of Fame country music, a three-time winner of “Grammy”, and for his nearly 60-year career has fulfilled 24 number one songs.

“His songs are called passion for music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world,” – said in a statement, and tweet “Country Music Association” said Rodgers, “forever left a mark in the history of country music.”

The statement revealed that Rogers family “planning a small private service” because of a problem with the coronavirus. Fuller, a public ceremony will take place at a later date.

Rogers announced his retirement from the music at the end of 2016, having gone to a farewell tour. Then the tour was interrupted at the beginning of 2018, and the dates were canceled because of poor health Rogers.

“I do not ever want to retire,” – then said Rogers. “I really enjoyed this opportunity to say goodbye to the fans for the past two years.”