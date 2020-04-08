On Monday (April 6th) country music legend John Prin, known for his influential contributions to Americana music, died in Nashville from the complications of COVID-19, Rolling Stone reports. He was 73 years old.

Prin was hospitalized last month (March 26) with a “sudden onset” of coronavirus symptoms, his status initially described as “critical.” Before his death, he spent 13 days in intensive care. Prine’s wife and manager Fiona also tested the virus for positive, but recovered completely. The family has not yet made the announcement, though they have confirmed the news of Priane’s death in Rolling Stone.

Prince was born in Maywood, Illinois on October 10, 1946. As a songwriter, he was a postman in early adulthood and served in the military during the Vietnam War.

Prince rose to prominence on the Chicago folk scene in the late 1960s, following an annoyed open-mic review of film critic Roger Ebert and Chris Christopherson’s blazing affection. Christofferson advocated the release of Prine’s self-titled debut in 1971, which became more successful after Bett Middler, Joan Lilac, Bonnie Wright and the Everly Brothers released well-known covers of their songs. Many of the songs on the record were written during the mail service as a postman.

Bob Dylan was another fan of early Prine, who was unannounced at one of Prine’s first appearances in New York and anonymously supported him on harmonica. In 2009, Dylan said that Prin was one of his favorite songwriters, telling the interviewer, “Prin’s subjects are pure existentialism. Traveling southwest to Nth degree.”

In his five-year career, Prine went on to produce 18 studio albums. In 2018, the Tree of Forgiveness has regained popularity. His first album of original material in 13 years, he recorded at number five on the Billboard 200, which is the highest figure in Prine’s career.

Most of Prine’s albums were released on his own label Oh Boy Records, founded in 1981 after he was dissatisfied with his experience in the music industry.

Prince is survived by his wife Fiona, their son Jody and two other children of a previous marriage, Tommy and Jack Prin.