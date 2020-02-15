[country-singer-daniel-lee-martin-found-dead-in-pasco-home-by-deputies-serving-warrant-for-child-sex-abuse-charges]

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Country music singer Daniel Lee Martin was found dead in a Pasco County home on Friday after a standoff with deputies who were serving a warrant on charges related to the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies were sent to a home near Little Road and Pennent Court in New Port Richey on Friday afternoon to serve an active warrant out of Tennessee. According to a spokesperson for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the warrant was for three counts of sexual exploitation on a minor, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of solicitation of a minor to commit rape of a child and two counts of committing an aggravated sexual battery.

When deputies got there, the sheriff’s office says 54-year-old Martin did not respond to their attempts to contact him. The SWAT team was called to the scene after deputies say Martin made threats of harm against himself and others.

Once deputies got inside the home, they found Martin dead from an apparent suicide.

Online jail records show Martin was arrested on Jan. 27 in Pasco County on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition of a victim under 16.

The sheriff’s office did not comment on Martin’s connection to the country music industry but TMZ reported his death Friday evening.

