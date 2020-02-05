Country singer Sam Hunt will bring his SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour to Hershey on August 29th

HERSHEY – Top-selling country star Sam Hunt will perform at Hersheypark Stadium in August as part of his “The SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour,” Hershey Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

The special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest as well as DJ Brandi Cyrus will take part in the show, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 29th.

Tickets are only available from Ticketmaster on the first day of pre-sale, Friday, February 14th. Afterwards they are also available at the GIANT Center Box Office or at HersheyEntertainment.com.

Following the announcement of his new album “SOUTHSIDE”, which will be released on April 3rd, Hunt’s SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour 2020 will make more than 40 stops in the United States.

“SOUTHSIDE” contains Hunt’s current hit, “Kinfolks”, along with the introspective ballad “Sinning With You” and other pieces. It is his first release since the critically acclaimed Grammy-nominated Montevallo.

For more information, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.SamHunt.com.

