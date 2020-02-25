[country’s-retail-sector-can-history-double-digit-expansion,-suggests-retail-affiliation]

A taxi driver waits for prospects in the principal purchasing district of Kuala Lumpur on February 18, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Malaysia’s retail sector has the probable to file double-digit expansion by capitalising on the basic safety of the country to entice more tourists, mentioned Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) president Datuk Seri Garry Chua.

As the chief in the sector, the retail franchise segment should undertake the suitable system to create assurance in the sector, he reported.

“Malaysia is pretty secure…despite the fact that with lowering number of holidaymakers from China, we can however concentrate on other Asian countries, for case in point, India or European International locations,” he told a press convention on the 5th Malaysia Global Retail and Franchise Exhibition (MIRF) 2020, today.

Malaysia in accordance to him, has huge possible in the tourism market as the country have various environment-class points of interest from sporting facilities to entertainment spots as well the very best seaside resorts.

“MRCA will do our minor portion to enable MIRF to attract much more vacationers (to pay a visit to the nation) and in generating additional small business,” he claimed.

The MIRF, making use of the very same theme as very last calendar year, “Franchise Forward”, would be held at the Kuala Lumpur Conference Centre (KLCC) commencing from July 16 to 18 this 12 months.

About 568 booths and kiosks are slated to choose portion in this year’s exhibition, a advancement of 100 booths and kiosk from 2019. — Bernama