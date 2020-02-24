Countrywide Pancake Working day at IHOP is February twenty five – Up Information Data Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Facts) – Each and every yr, IHOP celebrates Nationwide Pancake Working day, where by cost-free pancakes are delivered in exchange for donations to community charities.

This 12 months, National Pancake Day will take put on February 25, from seven a.m. at 7 p.m. (or afterwards relying on the site) IHOP will deliver a tiny stack of no cost buttermilk pancakes.

Guests invited to the celebration will also have the chance to get immediate prizes and take part to get the grand pancake prize for existence.

Donations of the occasion will go to the nationwide charity of IHOP, Small children & # 39 s Medical center Miracle Community Clinic, as properly as other regional charities, including Shriner’s Hospitals for Small children and the leukemia and lymphoma modern society.

IHOP expects to increase $ 4 million for these charities this year. Given that the commencing of Countrywide Pancake Day, IHOP has raised much more than $ 30 million for charity partners.

For additional info on how to donate and the distinct prizes that will be readily available, go to https://www.ihop.com/en/nationwide-pancake-day.

