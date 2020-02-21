[countrywide-shuttlers-advance-to-closing-eight-of-spain-masters]

Countrywide doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik defeated German pair Bjarne Geiss and Jan Colin Volker 21-15 and 21-18. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Countrywide best-ranked men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik smashed their way into the past 8 in the Spain Masters Badminton Match in Barcelona, Spain yesterday.

The globe number eighth pair defeated German pair of Bjarne Geiss and Jan Colin Volker successful 21-15 and 21-18 in the next round match at the Vall D’Hebron Olympic Sports activities Centre, according to the Badminton Globe Federation (BWF) on their web site www.bwfbadminton.org.

Their teammate, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani, put up a valiant functionality towards the fifth seed, Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng of Taiwan in advance of getting rid of 21-17, 19-21 and 18-21.

Goh Quickly Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai, leading seeded in the blended doubles party, also booked their area in the quarter-finals by fending off the sturdy problem from Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Reddy N. Sikki of India 21-16, 17-21 and 21-11 in 45-minutes match.

Their teammate, second seeded Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing, nevertheless, crashed out from the competitors following struggling an unexpected 19-21 and 18-21 defeat to the unheralded Taiwanese pair, Lee Jhe-Huei and Hsu Ya Ching.

Nationwide professional men’s singles shuttler, Liew Daren also cruised into the subsequent spherical just after dislodging French player, Lucas Corvee 21-16 and 22-20.

Meanwhile, fourth seeded, Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean defeated their teammates, Vivian Hoo and Yap Cheng Wen successful 21-15, 12-21 and 21-16 in all Malaysian affair in women’s doubles function of the BWF Entire world Tour Super 300 event, featuring a overall prize income of US$170,000 (RM712,264). ― Bernama