County Board approves $ 165K settlement in the case of “political discrimination”

The Cook County Board on Thursday approved a $ 165,000 settlement for a woman who said she fired after she objected to being rejected in her recommendation for the selection of a watchdog charged with helping prevent politics hiring in the office of then Recorder or Deeds Karen Yarbrough.

Jeannette Soto was the human resources director in the recorder’s office, and at the end of March 2017 she had the task of helping find a new compliance director for that office, according to the lawsuit filed in 2018.

In court cases, Soto said that Yarbrough and Erwin Acox Jr., who was then the head of human resources, discriminated against her politics and that Acox had been involved in several points in the process during the search for a new director, even though he was not “I should do that.

Yarbrough, who was elected Cook County Clerk in 2018, said she had nothing to do with shooting Soto.

The settlement was conducted by the Cook County Finance Committee on Wednesday and was unanimously approved by the full Supervisory Board on Thursday.