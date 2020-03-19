County chairs to explore coronavirus impression on GAA fixtures

County chairs will choose element in a teleconference with Croke Park officials tomorrow to focus on the coronavirus crisis’ impression on GAA fixtures.

With many counties having already determined to jettison club championship games subsequent thirty day period and the Galway-New York Connacht possessing been named off, the Irish Examiner understands the head of every county has been asked to log in for the convening at noon.

Chairs usually meet up with 3 or four times a 12 months with a gathering usually having place at this time of the calendar year.

They also earlier utilized engineering to be briefed on the motions prior to Annual Congress previous month.

However, the coronavirus’ effects on the calendar is anticipated to dominate proceedings with the idea of knock-out formats for equally the football and hurling Championships or abbreviated versions of those people formats that at present exist getting of a probability with every single passing working day.

The 2020 Allianz Leagues may well still be considered null and void whilst there is some hope that they could be concluded for the sake of the recently-established Tailteann Cup calendar year.

Even so, each the club and county championships will have to have a guide-in time to get ready.

The Kerry County Board yesterday informed golf equipment they will present a preparation period of two to three months.

Allianz, who just lately signed a new sponsorship offer with the GAA for the leagues, past 7 days backed the GAA’s final decision to suspend all Gaelic games activity under Sunday week.

“As sponsors to the Allianz Leagues and spouse of the GAA for about 28 several years we guidance their choice to suspend all matches till March 29. We will continue to liaise carefully with the GAA over the coming months prioritising the protection of gamers, fans, and all all those concerned.”

On the other hand, that cessation period of time is now anticipated to extend further than March 29 and most likely after Easter Sunday, which falls on April 12.