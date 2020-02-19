[County commissioner raises problems about Wellpath]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[county-commissioner-raises-problems-about-wellpath]



By
Linda A. Moore

Revealed: February 19, 2020 2: 47 PM CT

<strong>Van Turner, Shelby County Commissioner for District 12,  inquired about the county’s arrangment with Wellpath, the company that provides health care for county inmates.</strong> (Daily Memphian file)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/24896/1200″ data-largeheight=”886″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/24896_960″></img></p> <figcaption> <p><strong>Van Turner, Shelby County Commissioner for District 12,  inquired about the county’s arrangment with Wellpath, the firm that provides wellness care for county inmates.</strong> (Day by day Memphian file)</p> </figcaption></figure> </p></div> <div> <div> <div></div> <div> <div></div> </div> <div id=

Shelby County Commission
Van Turner
Alisa Haushalter

Linda A. Moore

Linda A. Moore

Linda A. Moore covers Shelby County authorities for The Everyday Memphian. A Memphis indigenous, Linda has lined local information for far more than 20 yrs as a reporter for The Commercial Attractiveness.

Part Email messages

Indication up to get the most current content from the Metro portion.

  1. one.

    Calkins: For Memphis Tiger basketball, the serious peril is next yr




  2. two.

    How can Beale St. Landing by now want $three.5M of perform?




  3. three.

    GPAC at 25 gives ‘dizzying’ lineup of nationwide, intercontinental functions




  4. 4.

    Grizzlies Mailbag: The NBA historical past Jaren & Ja are on pace to make NBA heritage




  5. 5.

    You can have a voice in foreseeable future of Midtown