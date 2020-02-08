County declares February “Safe Abandoned Baby Awareness Month”

Event highlights ways to safely drop a baby

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 10:29 PST / Updated: Feb 7, 2020 / 10:30 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – February has been proclaimed “Safe Abandoned Baby Awareness Month” by the county supervisory board and officials have educated the public on how to safely abandon their newborn babies, without asking questions.

The Department of Human Services and the Kern County Fire Department organized their Safe Surrender event at extension 63.

Officials provided information on the process and where they can safely drop their baby during a crisis, again, no questions were asked.

Anyone with legal custody of a newborn can deliver their baby to any fire station or hospital emergency room.

Anyone who delivers their baby has 14 days to change their mind.

For officials, the well-being of the baby is always the priority.

“There have been poor results when people do not know what to do when they are in this crisis and they can abandon their baby in an unsafe place. But we want them to know that there is a place to go so that the baby can live fully, ”said Kelly Zielsdorf, manager of the natal intensive care unit at Adventist Health.

Since 2006, 77 babies have been safely abandoned, including five in 2019.