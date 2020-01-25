County High School Mock Trial Competition Closes

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – The last two rounds of the Kern County Mock Trial Competition took place Saturday at the Kern County Superior Court in downtown Bakersfield, followed by an awards ceremony.

A total of 16 schools participated in a series of mock trials where students had the opportunity to participate as prosecutors, defense lawyers, defendants and witnesses.

Jacob Evans is a lawyer with the Kern County Defenders Office and a lawyer coach at Ridgeview High School.

“It teaches them public speaking, critical thinking, analytical skills,” said Evans, attorney for the Kern County Public Defender’s Office. “Also how to disagree with someone and argue or something in a civil and productive way.”

The trial series, three and four, simulated a People v. Matsumoto which was developed by the Constitutional Rights Foundation. The event ends two months of competition between high schools in the county.

An award ceremony will then take place at 4.30 p.m. at East High School awarding the top five marks of the team and the Court of Honor, made up of the two best students from each school.