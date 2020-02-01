County Kern Partners with Public Health and Residents to Create Safer Parks

A partnership between Kern County, Public Health and North of the River (NOR) Recreation and Park District aims to create safer local parks.

“We visited several parks, and found obscene graffiti, drug accessories and cigarette butts concentrated in children’s play areas,” said Lisa Armarillas of Kern Public Health.

Since the program started about a year ago, he has transformed three parks: McCray, Sears and Standard, all at Oildale.

“With great assets like Standard Park, why are our obesity and chronic disease rates so high here in Kern?” Said Armarillas.

Monya Jameson of NOR added, “What can we do as a group of agencies, businesses and individuals? How can we get our parks back? “

Since the program, a little difference has been made.

“By pruning the trees, changing the lights, and cleaning up the park, what they find now is packages of lollipops,” said Jameson.

The partnership includes a neighborhood watch program.

Varner Brothers’ disposal department also provided kiosks for used syringes.

Third District Supervisor Mike Maggard says the new low barrier shelter will soon help solve the problem of homeless people in the parks.

“We can say, ‘hey folks, we have a nice place for you to find a bed and help out at our low barrier shelter, and by the way if you don’t go, we’ll move you around,’ he said.

If you have a question or complaint about a park, you can call the Maggard office at 868-3670.