County Kern Women’s March takes place Saturday morning at Mill Creek Park

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 / 9:00 p.m. PST / Updated: Jan 17, 2020 / 9:02 p.m. PST

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Kern County Women’s March on Saturday at Mill Creek Park.

The walk begins at Mill Creek Park on 21st Street and will make its way through downtown, then go up the creek path to end at the park.

Women’s March Route

Ambar Tovar, a march organizer, says the movement aims to encourage more women to run for office and get involved in issues that affect them.

“It is about empowering women in all areas. It is about all women, diverse women, coming together and uniting against issues that affect all women in different sectors,” said Tovar.

The walk begins at Mill Creek on 21st Street with a rally at 10:00 am The event is expected to continue until 3:00 pm

Drivers can expect delays in the area while walking in the city center.