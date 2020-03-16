County Mayor Harris, delegation in Ghana through pandemic

Editor’s observe: Owing to the severe public wellness implications linked with COVID-19, The Each day Memphian is earning our coronavirus coverage available to all audience — no membership required.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris might have left the state, but officers say he remains in contact with leadership here and has complete religion in them and management at the Health and fitness Section.

Harris and other regional officers, such as Commissioner Mickell Lowery and some Metropolis Council users, have traveled to Ghana, this year’s Memphis in May perhaps honored state, irrespective of the quick unfold of the coronavirus, which is now a planet pandemic.

Harris forwarded to The Daily Memphian Friday, March 13, the adhering to statement:

“We could be in this atmosphere for a lot more than a 12 months. All through that time, it is essential to not worry and to make decisions dependent on science and evidence. At the time of departure, all indications counsel that travel is protected.

“I am assisting direct our delegation on a incredibly vital vacation to a pretty significant position. Our the vast majority African American local community traces its heritage largely to West Africa and Ghana particularly. I individually feel we have to honor that heritage, which we have under no circumstances accomplished just before on this scale.

“I will be representing our neighborhood in meetings with State Office and Ghanaian officers, as I have completed when their formal delegation traveled to Memphis. We can extend our financial system, trade, and tourism and, for just one of the to start with times in Memphis in May’s history, we are in a situation to rejoice African and African-American heritage.”

The vacation is to cope with “serious business” for the county, stated Dwan Gilliom, chief administrative officer.

“The mayor trusts his workers. He trusts his director of the Shelby County Health and fitness Office and her management and her team of overall health gurus,” Gilliom mentioned.

On Thursday, March 12, Alisa Haushalter, well being section director, declared the county’s 2nd confirmed COVID-19 affected individual.

Gilliom was not sure of the date that Harris remaining, but it was before the 2nd situation of coronavirus had been verified and prior to officials at Shelby County Educational institutions made a decision to prolong spring crack for an added week.

“He just felt comfortable in the reality that fantastic selections will be built and we will use very good judgment and make absolutely sure he’s abreast of every little thing which is heading on,” Gilliom claimed. “We are in continual call with him about the threat of the coronavirus and just about anything else key going on in Shelby County governing administration.”

County authorities is continuing even though the mayor is absent, County Commission Chairman Mark Billingsley said.

“This is a sizeable partnership and it was the mayor’s choice to carry on. County govt will continue to stay solid, like we’ve constantly been,” Billingsley claimed.