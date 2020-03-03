county-road-630-reopened-following-425-acre-brush-fire-in-polk-county

UPDATE: The Florida Forest Service in Lakeland says the Bone Valley Fire is now contained and the burnout is complete. Fire officials say County Road 630 is open for traffic but drivers should be aware of possible moke on the roadway.
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Forest Service is working to extinguish a 425-acre fire that’s burning in a phosphate pit in Polk County.
Fire officials say the Bone Valley Fire grew more than 70 acres since noon Monday. County Road 630 was closed due to the smoky conditions, authorities said.
No structures are being threatened at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
