OILDALE, Calif. (KGET)— Kern County Fire and Bakersfield Fire Departments sent several engines to battle an abandoned house fire in Oildale Tuesday morning.

In accordance to KCFD, phone calls initial came in all around seven: 40 a.m. for the property in the 700 block of Lilac Street. When firefighters arrived, the composition was 75 p.c engulfed and there was a hazard of the fire spreading to nearby residences.

This is a creating tale and will be up to date.