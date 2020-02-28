[county:-voter-guides-despatched-out-with-lacking-data]

FILE – In this Nov. six, 2018, file picture, voters cast their ballots, in Gates Mills, Ohio. An Affiliated Push assessment has uncovered that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their endeavours to get absentee ballots by mail in 2018’s typical election since of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot software. (AP Image/Tony Dejak, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Department unintentionally despatched out voter guides that ended up lacking facts required by regulation, according to Mary Bedard, County Clerk and Registrar of Voters.

The voter guides, according to a news launch, was missing the party endorsements of candidates for voter-nominated workplaces. Voter-nominated offices contain state legislative places of work, U.S. congressional offices, and point out constitutional places of work.

“We deeply regret this mistake and are doing the job quickly to resolve the issue. As quickly as we confirmed the error we began doing the job on corrective action,” Bedard stated.

Whilst the election is too near to reprint the voter information guidebook, the Elections Office is getting actions to mitigate the oversight, according to Bedard.

Occasion endorsements of candidates for voter-nominated places of work will be posted at each and every polling place, as perfectly as becoming presented to the media, posted on Kernvote.com and KernCounty.com, and shared on social media.