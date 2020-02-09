Couple Imprisoned in Penang for Suspected Child Abuse | Malaysia

A woman from Ampang Jajar was arrested by the police today on suspicion of physical abuse of her stepdaughter. – Picture of Miera Zulyana

BUKIT MERTAJAM, February 9 – A woman from Ampang Jajar was arrested by police today on suspicion of physical abuse of her stepdaughter.

The police also picked up the 11-year-old girl’s father from the family home after receiving a call from a local non-governmental organization.

Malaysian President of Tamilar Kural, David Marshel, said the NGO had informed the police of a possible abuse case after the victim’s neighbors raised complaints at 12:30 p.m. today.

“The neighbors said that they often hear the girl cry and that she was always seen with bruises on her face.

“When they arrived at the victim’s house, their father and stepmother tried to prevent us from entering and warned us not to interfere in the family affair. However, they gave in when the police came over,” he told reporters, after filing a police report of the incident here today.

Seberang Perai Tengah District chief of police, Nik Ros Azhan, Nik Abdul Hamid, said the victim is currently being treated and examined at Seberang Jaya Hospital.

“Doctors confirmed that the girl had new and old injuries, including bruises on her face, eyes, hands, and body,” he said.

The 38-year-old woman and 36-year-old father of the child are examined in accordance with Section 31 (1) (a) Child Act 2001. – Bernama