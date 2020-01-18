Couple loses $ 6K after the Maine photo tour is canceled

CLEARWATER, Florida (WFLA) – A Sarasota couple is struggling for a refund after the Florida Center for Creative Photography canceled a trip to Maine.

“I don’t know how he thinks this will ever be okay or that we will ever move away from $ 6,000,” said Barbara Sander.

Joe and Barbara Sander paid $ 6,078 for the photo tour of Acadia National Park in Maine. You paid the money in full a year ago. Three days before the planned trip in October, the couple learned that the trip was canceled due to “low attendance”.

They turned to Better Call Behnken after Jeff Donald, the director of the photo group, emailed them promising a refund that never came. They allege that he lost communication and was blocked by the group’s website after writing a review of their experience.

“We don’t know what to do,” said Barbara Sander. “We won’t let it go.”

The Florida Center for Creative Photography is a Clearwater group that offers free photography classes and sells photo tours nationwide. The tours are carried out with photo training on site.

The Sanders say that they went on tours with other groups and travel organizations and always got a refund if there was a problem.

Donald may no longer speak to the Sanders, but emails investigative reporter Shannon Behnken that the couple is not eligible for a refund. However, he later explained that he and the group’s treasurer are considering a “partial” refund. He said he would not be in town until January 20th.

Donald said that he asked Sander and anyone else who bought travel through his group to take out travel insurance. Better Call Behnken checked this and travel professionals said that this would not have protected the Sanders, as the standard guidelines do not provide for cancellation by the organizer due to low attendance.

The Sanders insist that nobody ever mentioned travel insurance to them.

So what does the law require? Well, it depends. Donald claims the group is an informal club of “like-minded people who have a common interest in places that offer good photo opportunities”.

He says the club doesn’t make a profit and doesn’t even have a bank account. Donald said the trips were chargeable.

He said he intended to return some money to the Sanders, but his own hotel reimbursement check was paid back. (He says he paid the hotel for everyone from his personal checking account.)

Since it is not a business, there is no business insurance that covers the losses of people who bought trips that did not take place.

This could turn out to be a problem for the “club”. The State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services regulates travel sales and reviews Donald’s statement.

A spokesman said being a “affiliate” did not include exceptions to travel sales laws, and now investigators are reviewing those trips and Sanders’ complaint.

