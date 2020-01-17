Couple Speak After Prosecuting Kidnapping Suspect of 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Massachusetts couple speak out after chasing a car that led police to find an alleged kidnapper and rescue an 11-year-old girl on Wednesday night.

Benny Correa said his wife Amanda Disley showed her the Amber Alert for Charlotte Moccia of Springfield the day she was forced to ride in a dark blue Honda “shortly after getting off her school bus”, according to Massachusetts state police.

Correa was later driving the Massachusetts Turnpike with his family when he said he “instantly” noticed the Honda Civic described in the emergency alert.

“I know my cars very well. Anyone in Springfield can tell you that I know my cars very well,” he told Good Morning America.

They started following the suspect and called 911. The video shows Correa driving Disley on the phone with the dispatcher, providing valuable information to police along the way.

“I had to do what I had to do,” said Correa. “As a father, I just chased him. I had to get him back.”

At first, they were able to “quietly” follow the car, but soon the driver noticed, accelerated and passed through several red lights. Disley said she thought she saw the suspect push Moccia in the back seat, out of sight.

In pursuit of the suspect, Correa also ran through the red lights. Some criticized his dangerous driving, given that the couple’s children were in the back seat.

Disley said she was embarrassed by the critics and would never put her children at risk.

“It was just a flight or fighting instinct that started … when you see someone’s life in danger, it’s either, OK, or we call 911 and we say,” Hey , they’re on this road and here are the plaques, ‘where are you going? ” she says.

The officers ultimately used a road construction site along the toll road to channel traffic on one lane, then slow traffic to crawl. When they spotted the suspect’s car, they stopped the vehicle and found Charlotte in the back seat, with the suspect in the driver’s seat and a knife visible in the door pocket, police said.

An officer pulled Charlotte out of the car while two others removed the suspect at gunpoint.

“She’s an amazing little girl,” said Lt. Col. Bob Ackerman of Charlotte, who attends the Hampden Charter School of Science. “I can’t believe how strong she was with this.”

Charlotte was transported to hospital for a precautionary assessment but suffered no apparent injuries, according to authorities.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, was placed in police custody.

“We are eternally grateful to the motorists who listened to the Amber alert and who called and reported seeing the vehicle,” said Lt. Charles Murray. “There were a number of these calls and they made this rescue possible.”

