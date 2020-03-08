Couple with IS using anti-CAA protests to foster terrorist attack held by Jamia Nagar: Police officers – News from India

A Kashmir couple accused of allying with the Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP), on Sunday morning, detained Jamia Nagar from south Delhi, people familiar with the developments said.

Kashmiri married couple living in Delhi Jamia Nagar detained by police

Police have accused the pair of ties to the IS subcontinental branch

Couple Using Anti-CAA Feelings to Report People for Terrorist Activities: Police Officer

The couple, a senior official linked to an early morning intelligence operation in the national capital of Delhi, have reportedly been liaising with senior ISKP members in Afghanistan to use persistent agitation against the amended citizenship law to encourage Muslim youth to commit terror strikes.

“Jahanzaib Sami and wife Hina Bashir Beigh, a married couple from Srinagar in Kashmir, have been detained. We are in the process of formalities for their arrest,” a senior police officer told Hindustan Times.

Jahanzaib Sami reported to Indian intelligence operatives some time ago about his affiliation with senior ISKP members in Afghanistan. ISKP is an affiliate of IS based in Afghanistan. He appeared to intend to carry out terrorist attacks, including a suicide attack, and tried to obtain a weapon for that purpose.

For the time being, however, Jahanzaib Sami’s activities have been largely confined to the propaganda of the banned terrorist group in cyber space and have advocated that the group extend its focus to the Indian hinterland, not just Jammu and Kashmir.

Intelligence officials say Jahanzaib Sami was also in a relationship with Huzaif al-Bakistani, the Pakistani wing of the Islamic State of Khorasan, who played a key role in efforts to radicalize Kashmiri youth to join the terrorist group. Huzaifa al-Bakistani, a Pakistani national who first joined Lashkar-e-Taiba before upgrading to IS, was a well-known Internet recruit for IS.

Huzaifa al-Bakistani was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan. His death was confirmed in July last year by an IS news channel claiming he had given Indian agencies “sleepless nights.

Jahanzaib Sami’s wife, Hina Bashir Beigh, was also active in pro-IS dealing on social media and made it easy to discover what the group considered to be a talent for their terrorist activities, a Delhi police officer said.

In his initial interrogation, Jahanzaib Sami allegedly told a group of interrogators about his role in publishing and publishing the February issue of IS Sawt al Hind (Voice of India).

In this issue of the digital magazine, the sub-continental branch of the Islamic State urged angry Indian Muslims with the Citizenship Change Act to abandon political protest and instead move on to jihadist violence.

“Democracy will not save you,” a terrorist group magazine published online Feb. 24.

“It is estimated that the magazine, which also mocked major Muslim leaders for what it viewed as defrauding the interests of the community, may have affected part of society, especially Muslim youth,” said an intelligence official familiar with the investigations against Jahanzaib Sami.

The official said that Jahanzaib Sami spoke about the role of some other people in connection with the magazine who tried to provoke the youth to join in ‘jihadist violence’. Efforts to identify these alleged associates – including one whom he identified as “Al Hind” – continue.

