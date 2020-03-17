Courageous mum whose 17-yr-outdated son was murdered backs new Hammersmith gangs pressure to ‘stop the violence’

A mother whose son and “ideal friend” was murdered by a further teenager has backed the generation of a new “gangs unit” in West London.

Siraad Aden, 48, was heartbroken when the daily life of her “special boy”, Ayub Hassan, 17, was taken on March 7 final calendar year.

The proficient boy from White City, who went to Hammersmith Higher education and dreamed of turning into a barrister, was stabbed to death by a 15-yr-aged exterior a West Kensington Waitrose.

Ms Aden spoke right after planting a commemorative tree for Ayub in Wormholt Park with his sister Ayaan, 12, and brother Guled, age 9.

A wood bench was also unveiled at the accumulating on Thursday (March 12), which drew a crowd of Ayub’s previous Phoenix Academy university close friends, community police and Hammersmith and Fulham councillors.

Ayub Hassan’s mom Siraad Aden in Wormholt Park on March 12. She is backing a new device made to crack down on gangs in Hammersmith

“Ayub was a particular boy. He was my son and my very best pal,” explained Ms Aden, originally from Somalia.

“He remaining one thing special in my heart for the reason that he was a young talented boy who experimented with to assistance his family.

“He looked following me and his two siblings. I’m a solitary mother and he aided me look soon after them. He was a part product. I did not stress when I had him.”

The courageous mother praised Hammersmith and Fulham Council as it declared the new Gangs, Violence & Exploitation Unit – a collaboration among council officers and the Achieved Law enforcement which will be the largest of its kind in London.

Working with £4.5 million of the council’s personal revenue, the device of 82 officers, like 14 law enforcement investigators and 70 council personnel, will be tasked with:

Maintaining citizens protected from crime and anti-social behaviour

Patrolling the borough’s streets

Accumulating intelligence on area gangs

Monitoring the council’s “expansive” CCTV network

An “overnight enforcement presence” to react in genuine-time to issues affecting residents

Ms Aden mentioned: “Every mom has a aspiration to see her son increase up joyful. Now I want to assistance the council’s gangs device.

“I am actually happy about the way we have been handled by Hammersmith and Fulham since Ayub passed away.

“We will have to test now to end the violence. I really do not want to see this variety of suffering occur to any other moms and dads.

“Working collectively with Hammersmith and Fulham I want kids to be safe.”

At Thursday’s party, council leader Stephen Cowan explained: “We’re here for two things, to help Siraad, Ayub Hassan’s mother, but we’re also right here to established a mark in this tree, that each individual solitary little one matters to us and we will generally don’t forget each and every and each and every little one throughout the foreseeable future.

“The purpose which is so significant is mainly because we’re about to launch one particular of the biggest anti-crime steps ever taken by any council in the nation.

“That underlines our perspective, that each and every and each individual one of the small children here is the most sacred point to their dad and mom and to their friends and household and their community.”

The council explained the £4.5 million will partly appear from cash paid out by firms who have gained organizing permission for massive-scale developments in the borough.

Very last month, the council explained its funds for 2020-21 would also involve £5.5 million to open two new youth centres in Sands Conclude and White Metropolis.

Ayub’s killer, now aged 16, cannot be named owing to his age, but he was observed guilty of murder on September 6 final 12 months.

On September 27, the boy was jailed at the Outdated Bailey for at the very least 15 yrs.

