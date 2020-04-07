Courier carrying coronavirus examination samples concerned in Seekonk motor vehicle crash

A courier carrying samples to a lab for coronavirus screening was involved in a crash with a tractor trailer and an ambulance transporting a client in Seekonk, resulting in a liquid spill that lifted fears the most likely perilous samples experienced leaked — until eventually a hazmat workforce identified it was just the driver’s espresso.

State law enforcement said a 2000 Honda Civic and a 2015 tractor trailer collided while touring westbound on Route 195 in Seekonk at about 7:50 a.m., leading to the Honda to spin out and strike Warren, R.I., ambulance transporting a 70-calendar year-aged female to Rhode Island Healthcare facility.

The driver of the Honda, a 49-12 months-outdated Coventry, R.I., woman, was doing the job as a courier providing a modest variety of samples to a laboratory for COVID-19 testing, state police said.

A liquid spill from the seriously ruined Honda prompted 1st responders to phone in a dangerous materials reaction workforce and send out the driver to the hospital as a precaution, fearing publicity to the doable COVID-19 samples. But the hazmat crew identified it was just the driver’s coffee that had spilled, and that the samples, which were inside of an undamaged plastic container, had not leaked out, point out police reported.

One more courier arrived to end using the samples to the lab.

The Warren ambulance sustained reasonable problems. A Seekonk EMS ambulance arrived to transport the affected person the rest of the way to the medical center, law enforcement reported.

The tractor trailer, owned by J T & S Truck Rental of Hartford, was currently being operated by a 51-calendar year-old Uncasville, Conn., man and was hauling a trailer owned by Mid Town Scrap Iron and Salvage of Westport, Mass. The driver was not hurt and the truck confirmed no visible problems, law enforcement stated.

The scene was cleared by 9:45 a.m. and the crash stays beneath investigation.