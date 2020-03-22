Course 12 West Bengal board exams postponed till 15 April amid coronavirus outbreak

Representational Picture | PTI image

Kolkata: The ongoing course 12 point out board exams in West Bengal have been postponed till April 15 as a precautionary evaluate in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the better instruction division announced on Saturday.

In view of the prevailing scenario, the West Bengal Council of Better Secondary Education and learning has been questioned to postpone the exams which are nonetheless to be held, till April 15, training minister Partha Chatterjee told a push meet.

As for each the directive, the exams scheduled to be held on March 23, March 25 and March 27 will now be held right after April 15.

The minister said the higher training office will consider the conclusion about conducting the exams following reviewing the situation as per the advisory of the overall health office.

The course 12 point out board examinations began on March 13. The CBSE and the CISCE have already postponed all scheduled examinations.

Chatterjee claimed that the federal government has acquired numerous grievances that some of the personal faculties have not followed the state’s advisory to suspend interior examinations and warned them of action if the conclusion is not complied with.

